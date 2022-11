Not Available

A black comedy about a Californian geek in search of his horror hero Boris Karloff. Fresh off the plane from Los Angeles, horror geek Merv Blanco holds forth in reverential ecstasy as he finally finds himself outside 36 Forest Hill Road, London, birthplace of his hero, screen legend Boris Karloff. But what awaits in the run-down kebab shop that occupies what was once the Karloff home, is not what Merv was expecting.