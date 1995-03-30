Born to Be Wild

Rick Heller is a juvenile delinquent who keeps getting himself into trouble. To keep him out of trouble his mother puts him to work cleaning the cage of a gorilla named Katie which she is teaching to communicate through the use of sign language. When the owner of the gorilla takes her back to become a flea market freak Rick takes it upon himself to break Katie out and take her on an adventurous journey to get her out of the country.
|Helen Shaver
|Margaret Heller
|John C. McGinley
|Max Carr
|Peter Boyle
|Gus Charnley
|Gregory Itzin
|Walter Mallinson
|Titus Welliver
|Sergeant Bo Markle
|Thomas F. Wilson
|Det. Lou Greenberg (as Tom Wilson)
