1995

Born to Be Wild

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1995

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rick Heller is a juvenile delinquent who keeps getting himself into trouble. To keep him out of trouble his mother puts him to work cleaning the cage of a gorilla named Katie which she is teaching to communicate through the use of sign language. When the owner of the gorilla takes her back to become a flea market freak Rick takes it upon himself to break Katie out and take her on an adventurous journey to get her out of the country.

Cast

Helen ShaverMargaret Heller
John C. McGinleyMax Carr
Peter BoyleGus Charnley
Gregory ItzinWalter Mallinson
Titus WelliverSergeant Bo Markle
Thomas F. WilsonDet. Lou Greenberg (as Tom Wilson)

