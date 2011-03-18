2011

Born To Race

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 18th, 2011

Studio

American Cinema International

Born To Race is the story of Danny Krueger, a rebellious young street racer on a collision course with trouble. After an accident at an illegal street race, he is sent to a small town to live with his estranged father, a washed up NASCAR racer. When Danny decides to enter the NHRA High School Drags, he's forced to seek his father's help in taking down the local hot shot

Cast

John Pyper-FergusonFrank Krueger
Brando EatonJake Kendall
Nicole BadaanJessica
Sherry StringfieldLisa Abrams
Sara SwainAshley
Christina MooreMs. Parker

View Full Cast >

Images