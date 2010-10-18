Born to Raise Hell

A hard core Interpol Agent is assigned to an Eastern European task force to target gun trafficking and dope running throughout the Balkans. While investigating a Russian gun dealer, his team is caught in a bloody street war between a Gypsy gang and the Russians, leaving one task force member dead. Fueled with vengeance, he leads us on an action packed thrill ride while avenging his friend's death.
|Darren Shahlavi
|Costel
|D. Neil Mark
|Steve
|Dan Badarau
|Dimitri
|Claudiu Bleonţ
|Sorin
|Cosmina Pasarin
|Nina
|Marius Chivu
|Vlad
