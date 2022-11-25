Not Available

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, National Geographic presents BORN WILD: THE NEXT GENERATION hosted by “Good Morning America’s” co-anchor Robin Roberts. The one-hour television event presents stories of hope and gives viewers a revealing look at our planet’s next generation of baby animals and their ecosystems, which face daunting environmental changes. Filmed in stunning locations around the globe such as Australia, California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Sri Lanka and Kenya, National Geographic Explorers and ABC News correspondents take viewers on a journey to fascinating, breathtaking environments to witness and celebrate the diversity and splendor of charismatic baby animals, their families and habitats. The special is a worldwide celebration of our vibrant planet and the animals that inhabit it.