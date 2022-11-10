In 1930 Marseilles two small-time crooks join forces when they meet brawling over a woman. Starting with fixed horse races and fights, they start to find themselves doing jobs for the local gangster bosses. When they decide to go into the business for themselves, their easy-going approach to crime starts to change.
|Jean-Paul Belmondo
|François Capella
|Alain Delon
|Roch Siffredi
|Catherine Rouvel
|Lola
|Françoise Christophe
|Simone Escarguel
|Corinne Marchand
|Mme Rinaldi
|Laura Adani
|Mme Siffredi, la mère de Roch
