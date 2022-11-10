1970

Borsalino

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1970

Studio

Paramount

In 1930 Marseilles two small-time crooks join forces when they meet brawling over a woman. Starting with fixed horse races and fights, they start to find themselves doing jobs for the local gangster bosses. When they decide to go into the business for themselves, their easy-going approach to crime starts to change.

Cast

Jean-Paul BelmondoFrançois Capella
Alain DelonRoch Siffredi
Catherine RouvelLola
Françoise ChristopheSimone Escarguel
Corinne MarchandMme Rinaldi
Laura AdaniMme Siffredi, la mère de Roch

View Full Cast >

Images