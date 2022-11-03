Not Available

Bose, the eponymous hero is a commando in the army. When a Union Minister is kidnapped by terrorists, Bose goes on a daring rescue operation and manages to pull it off. Up close with the Minister, Bose gets to know his other side. When the Minister tries to misbehave with a college girl in Delhi, Bose rises up in anger. In trying to save her, he ends up shooting the Minister. Though he escapes with some injuries, the Minister gets Bose sacked from the Army. Distraught and disconsolate, Bose lands in Chennai and meets the girl he saved in Chennai. But they have the villain's goons on their track. The Minister is waiting for revenge. After some fights, the Minister's men bump off Bose's father and kidnap his family members and his ladylove. And finally all is well and Bose is also reinstated in the Army.