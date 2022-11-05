Not Available

Boss of Boomtown

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Soldiers Steve and Jim are friends but when their enlistment ends, Jim reenlists while Steve doesn't. Instead he takes an assignment to find the local gold rustlers. Robbing the stage and then the bank gets Steve into the gang where he plans a job that will capture the entire gang. But just as he is about to put his plan into action Jim arrives to arrest him.

Cast

Rod CameronSteve Hazard
Tom TylerJim Ward
Fuzzy KnightCorporal Chatter-Box
Max WagnerSergeant George Dunne
Sam FlintBlaine Cornwall
Richard AlexanderThe Yuma Kid (as Dick Alexander)

View Full Cast >

Images