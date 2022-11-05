Boss of Boomtown

Soldiers Steve and Jim are friends but when their enlistment ends, Jim reenlists while Steve doesn't. Instead he takes an assignment to find the local gold rustlers. Robbing the stage and then the bank gets Steve into the gang where he plans a job that will capture the entire gang. But just as he is about to put his plan into action Jim arrives to arrest him.
|Rod Cameron
|Steve Hazard
|Tom Tyler
|Jim Ward
|Fuzzy Knight
|Corporal Chatter-Box
|Max Wagner
|Sergeant George Dunne
|Sam Flint
|Blaine Cornwall
|Richard Alexander
|The Yuma Kid (as Dick Alexander)
