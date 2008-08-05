Bottle Shock

Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind taste test in the French capital. Stumbling upon the Napa Valley, the stuck-up Englishman is shocked to discover a winery turning out top-notch chardonnay. Determined to make a name for himself, he sets about getting the booze back to Paris.
|Chris Pine
|Bo Barrett
|Bill Pullman
|Jim Barrett
|Rachael Taylor
|Sam Fulton
|Freddy Rodríguez
|Gustavo Brambila
|Dennis Farina
|Maurice Cantavale
|Hal B. Klein
|Shenky
