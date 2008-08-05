2008

Bottle Shock

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 5th, 2008

Studio

Intellectual Properties Worldwide

Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind taste test in the French capital. Stumbling upon the Napa Valley, the stuck-up Englishman is shocked to discover a winery turning out top-notch chardonnay. Determined to make a name for himself, he sets about getting the booze back to Paris.

Cast

Chris PineBo Barrett
Bill PullmanJim Barrett
Rachael TaylorSam Fulton
Freddy RodríguezGustavo Brambila
Dennis FarinaMaurice Cantavale
Hal B. KleinShenky

