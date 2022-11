Not Available

An entry, filmed in Italy, Switzerland and France, in Rose Lowder's series collecting one minute episodes, each composed of footage shot around a general geographic location that has been alternately woven, frame by frame, into a single film reel. In spite of its numbering, this collection was completed later than Bouquets 21-30 (delayed, Lowder explains, "by the weather and a series of related technical/aesthetics incidents").