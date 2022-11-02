Bowery Buckaroos

The Bowery Boys head west to clear Louie of an old murder charge that he had killed his gold-mine partner. Sach has the map to the gold mine painted on his back, and Blackjack McCoy has him kidnapped by Indian Joe. Gabe poses as a dangerous gunman, the Klondike Kid, while Slip is in charge of all the remaining loose ends.
|Huntz Hall
|Horace Debussy 'Sach' Jones
|Bobby Jordan
|Bobby
|Gabriel Dell
|Gabe, aka The Klondike Kid
|David Gorcey
|Chuck
|William 'Billy' Benedict
|Whitey
|Julie Gibson
|Katherine Briggs
