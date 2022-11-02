1947

Bowery Buckaroos

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1947

Studio

Not Available

The Bowery Boys head west to clear Louie of an old murder charge that he had killed his gold-mine partner. Sach has the map to the gold mine painted on his back, and Blackjack McCoy has him kidnapped by Indian Joe. Gabe poses as a dangerous gunman, the Klondike Kid, while Slip is in charge of all the remaining loose ends.

Cast

Huntz HallHorace Debussy 'Sach' Jones
Bobby JordanBobby
Gabriel DellGabe, aka The Klondike Kid
David GorceyChuck
William 'Billy' BenedictWhitey
Julie GibsonKatherine Briggs

View Full Cast >

Images