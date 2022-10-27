Based on "Sister of the Road," the fictionalized autobiography of radical and transient Bertha Thompson as written by physician Dr. Ben L. Reitman, 'Boxcar' Bertha Thompson, a woman labor organizer in Arkansas during the violence-filled Depression of the early '30's meets up with rabble-rousing union man 'Big' Bill Shelly and they team up to fight the corrupt railroad establishment.
|Barbara Hershey
|Boxcar Bertha
|David Carradine
|Big Bill Shelly
|Barry Primus
|Rake Brown
|Bernie Casey
|Von Morton
|John Carradine
|H. Buckram Sartoris
|Victor Argo
|McIver #1
