1972

Boxcar Bertha

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 13th, 1972

Studio

American International Pictures

Based on "Sister of the Road," the fictionalized autobiography of radical and transient Bertha Thompson as written by physician Dr. Ben L. Reitman, 'Boxcar' Bertha Thompson, a woman labor organizer in Arkansas during the violence-filled Depression of the early '30's meets up with rabble-rousing union man 'Big' Bill Shelly and they team up to fight the corrupt railroad establishment.

Cast

Barbara HersheyBoxcar Bertha
David CarradineBig Bill Shelly
Barry PrimusRake Brown
Bernie CaseyVon Morton
John CarradineH. Buckram Sartoris
Victor ArgoMcIver #1

