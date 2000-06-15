Boys and Girls

Ryan and Jennifer are opposites who definitely do not attract. At least that's what they always believed. When they met as twelve-year-olds, they disliked one another. When they met again as teenagers, they loathed each other. But when they meet in college, the uptight Ryan and the free-spirited Jennifer find that their differences bind them together and a rare friendship develops.
|Freddie Prinze Jr.
|Ryan Walker
|Claire Forlani
|Jennifer Burrows
|Jason Biggs
|Hunter / Steve
|Amanda Detmer
|Amy
|Alyson Hannigan
|Betty
|Brendon Ryan Barrett
|Young Ryan Walker
