2000

Boys and Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 2000

Studio

Dimension Films

Ryan and Jennifer are opposites who definitely do not attract. At least that's what they always believed. When they met as twelve-year-olds, they disliked one another. When they met again as teenagers, they loathed each other. But when they meet in college, the uptight Ryan and the free-spirited Jennifer find that their differences bind them together and a rare friendship develops.

Cast

Freddie Prinze Jr.Ryan Walker
Claire ForlaniJennifer Burrows
Jason BiggsHunter / Steve
Amanda DetmerAmy
Alyson HanniganBetty
Brendon Ryan BarrettYoung Ryan Walker

