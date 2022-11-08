1971

Boys and Sex - Die Nackten und die Perversen

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1971

Studio

Boxoffice International Pictures (BIP)

A boxer's manager pays a prostitute to make his boxer's nights hot, and endless. Not so strange, considering all the dirty deals the manager has with the local mafia. The strong champion has to contend with the sexy girl, before he gets to the ring with the title contender. But there are other interests at play, and more girls to play.

Cast

George Buck FlowerBenny
Rene BondProstitute
Uschi DigardDenise
Terri JohnsonLinda
Bruce KimballAuctioneer
Jane TsentasFlesh Market Slave #1

