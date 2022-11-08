Boys and Sex - Die Nackten und die Perversen

A boxer's manager pays a prostitute to make his boxer's nights hot, and endless. Not so strange, considering all the dirty deals the manager has with the local mafia. The strong champion has to contend with the sexy girl, before he gets to the ring with the title contender. But there are other interests at play, and more girls to play.
|George Buck Flower
|Benny
|Rene Bond
|Prostitute
|Uschi Digard
|Denise
|Terri Johnson
|Linda
|Bruce Kimball
|Auctioneer
|Jane Tsentas
|Flesh Market Slave #1
View Full Cast >