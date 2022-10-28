Boys Behind Bars

Not Available

Darrell is a well trained prison bitch looking forward to a night alone in his cell getting jacked on the drugs he's had smuggled in, when a riot erupts on the floors above. To separate the offenders, three of the inmates are placed in Darrell's cell. Always up for a laugh, Darrell teases, flirts and annoys his fellow cellies Seth & Lanks, until a new boy is placed with them and becomes prey to these wild animals. Nothing short of offensive and disgusting, these boys are savage and hell bent on abusing, insulting, and degrading each other throughout the night. 4 Boys, One Room, & Pure Hell in the Cell, this trashy British arthouse, throwback captures the reality of the 80s.