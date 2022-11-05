Boys From the Square

Not Available

The story takes place during World War II and presents the illegal movement from inside. Some tough guys from the square have been angry with Albert Zoli, a boxer since he started living a decent life, passed the final examination at high-school, and entered a job as a bank clerk. About his illegal activity, however, they do not even have the slightest idea. With the help of Zsizsi, a young actress, and Diogenes, an extravagant tramp, he persuades the guys to join the movement. They distribute anti-Nazi handbills and paint pacifist slogans onto the walls of houses.