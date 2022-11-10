Bra Wars - Hollywoods Affäre mit dem BH

Not Available

The documentary is about the crossrelation of lingerie, pop and movies and will discuss lingerie, bras and sexy outfits as a symbol of female sexuality and how it is used, perceived and shown in the movies. It will be explored through modern and traditional lenses and will be discussed as an empowering, dis-powering and controlling tool for both sexes. Examples from Louise Brooks, Jayne Manfield, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich, Madonna, Nicole Kidman and others will be shown in interviews with film directors, actresses, artists and film historians.