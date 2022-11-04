Not Available

Brahmachari (Shammi Kapoor), an orphan with no identity, takes care of many children who are orphans in his home. Being poor, it is hard for him to take care of their every need. One day he saves a young woman Sheetal (Rajshree) from committing suicide. She's in love with Ravi Khanna (Pran) who likes to have many affairs. Brahmachari promises to get them together but asks money from her in return. Day and night he works on her appearance to make Ravi like her, but Brahmachari falls in love with her. When Ravi proposes to Sheetal, she realises she loves Brahmachari. He denies his love for her saying he wants to be big in life and marry a rich girl. When she tries to commit suicide again, he accepts her.