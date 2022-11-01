Brainjacked

Not Available

A man suffering from debilitating migraines uses trepanation to cure his condition and realize his mind’s full potential, and discovers the dark side of the ancient surgical practice. By drilling a hole into his skull, Tristan will not only realize the true potential of his mind, but also gain access to a clandestine home for runaways known as the Garden. But just when it begins to look like Tristan is on the path to enlightenment, he’s plunged into a terrifying world of eternal darkness.