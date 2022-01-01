1994

Brainscan

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 21st, 1994

Studio

Triumph Films

A lonely teenage horror-movie fan discovers a mysterious computer game that uses hypnosis to custom-tailor the game into the most terrifying experience imaginable. When he emerges from the hypnotic trance he is horrified to find evidence that the brutal murder depicted in the game actually happened -- and he's the killer.

Cast

Edward FurlongMichael
Frank LangellaDetective Hayden
T. Ryder SmithThe Trickster
Amy HargreavesKimberly
Victor ErtmanisMartin
David HemblenDr. Fromberg

