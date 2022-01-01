A lonely teenage horror-movie fan discovers a mysterious computer game that uses hypnosis to custom-tailor the game into the most terrifying experience imaginable. When he emerges from the hypnotic trance he is horrified to find evidence that the brutal murder depicted in the game actually happened -- and he's the killer.
|Edward Furlong
|Michael
|Frank Langella
|Detective Hayden
|T. Ryder Smith
|The Trickster
|Amy Hargreaves
|Kimberly
|Victor Ertmanis
|Martin
|David Hemblen
|Dr. Fromberg
View Full Cast >