Braking in the Heavens

The first secretary of the regional committee, Makhonin, sums up after the meeting of the party's general secretary with the regional economic and party activists. At the same time, he reports to those who allowed themselves critical speeches at this meeting. Central television accidentally records this “debriefing”, finding the material interesting send the film to Moscow by plane. Makhonin finds out about this and, frightened of the consequences, decides to return the plane and destroy the film at all costs...