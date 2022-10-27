1975

Brannigan

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1975

Studio

Levy-Gardner-Laven

Jim Brannigan is sent to London to bring back an American mobster who is being held for extradition but when he arrives he has been kidnapped which was set up by his lawyer. Brannigan in his American Irish way brings American law to the people of Scotland Yard in order to recapture this mobster with both a price tag on his head and a stuffy old London cop to contend with.

Cast

Richard AttenboroughCmdr. Charles Swann
Judy GeesonDS Jennifer Thatcher
Mel FerrerMel Fields
John VernonBen Larkin
Ralph MeekerCapt. Moretti
Barry DennenJulian

View Full Cast >

Images