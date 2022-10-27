Jim Brannigan is sent to London to bring back an American mobster who is being held for extradition but when he arrives he has been kidnapped which was set up by his lawyer. Brannigan in his American Irish way brings American law to the people of Scotland Yard in order to recapture this mobster with both a price tag on his head and a stuffy old London cop to contend with.
|Richard Attenborough
|Cmdr. Charles Swann
|Judy Geeson
|DS Jennifer Thatcher
|Mel Ferrer
|Mel Fields
|John Vernon
|Ben Larkin
|Ralph Meeker
|Capt. Moretti
|Barry Dennen
|Julian
