Setlist: 1. Low Desert Punk 00:00 2. Humble Pie 04:48 3. Swagger & Sway 09:35 4. Controllers Destroyed 13:38 5. Mankind Woman 18:40 6. Too Many Chiefs...(Not Enough Indians) 23:07 7. Chocolatize 27:34 8. Biker No. 2 30:27 9. Pretty Hairy 34:42 10. Somebody / Nation Of Indica 38:35 11. Lazy Bones / Automatic Fantastic 47:39 Brant Bjork - guitar, vocals Bubba DuPree - guitar, vocals Dave Dinsmore - bass Ryan Gut - drums Sean Wheeler - vocals