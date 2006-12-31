Bratz: Super Babyz

When an alien matter-converter machine transforms four baby girls into superheroes, the quartet must learn to work together as a team to fend off the extraterrestrials who are looking for their powerful device. The aliens regain possession of the converter and use it to remove the girls' superpowers, but the friends soon realize they already have plenty of amazing abilities in this entry in the Bratz series of popular animated films.
|Britt McKillip
|Cloe (voice)
|Britt Irvin
|Jade / Woman (voice) (as Brittney Irvin)
|Maryke Hendrikse
|Yasmin (voice)
|Cathy Weseluck
|Yam / Scientist (voice)
|Jan Rabson
|Tuber / Recorded Announcer (voice)
|Jay Brazeau
|Spud (voice)
View Full Cast >