2006

Bratz: Super Babyz

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Splash Entertainment

When an alien matter-converter machine transforms four baby girls into superheroes, the quartet must learn to work together as a team to fend off the extraterrestrials who are looking for their powerful device. The aliens regain possession of the converter and use it to remove the girls' superpowers, but the friends soon realize they already have plenty of amazing abilities in this entry in the Bratz series of popular animated films.

Cast

Britt McKillipCloe (voice)
Britt IrvinJade / Woman (voice) (as Brittney Irvin)
Maryke HendrikseYasmin (voice)
Cathy WeseluckYam / Scientist (voice)
Jan RabsonTuber / Recorded Announcer (voice)
Jay BrazeauSpud (voice)

Images