Brave Story

Jr. High School Student Wataru and his friends like playing in an abandond building and looking for ghosts. However it seems he is not the only one. Another mysterious student Mitsuru shows Wataru that there is a magical door to another world where one can go and get the Goddess of Fortune to grant one wish! When tragedy strikes Wataru's family he decides to open the door for himself.
|Eiji Wentz
|Mitsuru Ashikawa
|Miki Imai
|Goddess of Destiny
|Shirô Itô
|Monk Rau
|Ayako Kawasumi
|Mysterious girl (voice)
|Chiwa Saito
|Miina
|Satomi Kōrogi
|Joao
