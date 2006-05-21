2006

Brave Story

  • Science Fiction
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 2006

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Jr. High School Student Wataru and his friends like playing in an abandond building and looking for ghosts. However it seems he is not the only one. Another mysterious student Mitsuru shows Wataru that there is a magical door to another world where one can go and get the Goddess of Fortune to grant one wish! When tragedy strikes Wataru's family he decides to open the door for himself.

Cast

Eiji WentzMitsuru Ashikawa
Miki ImaiGoddess of Destiny
Shirô ItôMonk Rau
Ayako KawasumiMysterious girl (voice)
Chiwa SaitoMiina
Satomi KōrogiJoao

