Braveheart

Enraged at the slaughter of Murron, his new bride and childhood love, legendary Scottish warrior William Wallace slays a platoon of the local English lord's soldiers. This leads the village to revolt and, eventually, the entire country to rise up against English rule.
|Catherine McCormack
|Murron MacClannough
|Sophie Marceau
|Princess Isabelle
|Patrick McGoohan
|King Edward
|Angus Macfadyen
|Robert the Bruce
|Brendan Gleeson
|Hamish Campbell
|James Robinson
|Young William Wallace
View Full Cast >