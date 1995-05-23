1995

Braveheart

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1995

Studio

Icon Entertainment International

Enraged at the slaughter of Murron, his new bride and childhood love, legendary Scottish warrior William Wallace slays a platoon of the local English lord's soldiers. This leads the village to revolt and, eventually, the entire country to rise up against English rule.

Cast

Catherine McCormackMurron MacClannough
Sophie MarceauPrincess Isabelle
Patrick McGoohanKing Edward
Angus MacfadyenRobert the Bruce
Brendan GleesonHamish Campbell
James RobinsonYoung William Wallace

