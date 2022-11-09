Brazil is a Terry Gilliam dystopic black comedy film that reflects the melancholy, dreamlike quality of a famous Brazilian song that’s been translated into English. The film parodies the mostly dysfunctional bureaucratic world we live in and takes us to a post-apocalyptic world in the future yet with our present day attitudes in mind.
|Jonathan Pryce
|Sam Lowry
|Robert De Niro
|Archibald 'Harry' Tuttle
|Katherine Helmond
|Mrs. Ida Lowry
|Ian Holm
|Mr. M. Kurtzmann
|Bob Hoskins
|Spoor
|Michael Palin
|Jack Lint
View Full Cast >