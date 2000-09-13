2000

Bread and Roses

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 2000

Studio

Alta Films S.A.

Maya is a quick-witted young woman who comes over the Mexican border without papers and makes her way to the LA home of her older sister Rosa. Rosa gets Maya a job as a janitor: a non-union janitorial service has the contract, the foul-mouthed supervisor can fire workers on a whim, and the service-workers' union has assigned organizer Sam Shapiro to bring its "justice for janitors" campaign to the building. Sam finds Maya a willing listener, she's also attracted to him. Rosa resists, she has an ailing husband to consider. The workers try for public support; management intimidates workers to divide and conquer. Rosa and Maya as well as workers and management may be set to collide.

Cast

Adrien BrodySam Shapiro
Jack McGeeBert
Monica RivasSimona
Frankie DavilaLuis
Lillian HurstAnna
Maria OrellanaBerta

View Full Cast >

Images