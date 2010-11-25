Break Ke Baad

2010

Abhay Gulati and Aaliya Khan have known each other since they were four years old. Their friendship turned into love at the tender age of 15, when Abhay realises Aaliya is the girl for him. Aaliya's life is defined by her burning desire to become an actress and she is unmindful of what or who comes in her way. Abhay who is still unsure about what he wants to do finds himself competing with Aaliya's incessant plans and projects to fulfill her dreams. While their relationship blooms because of their personality differences, the baggage because of these differences also grows silently. Things come to a head when Aaliya decides to go to Australia to study and Abhay has to deal with the prospect of a long term relationship, secretly fearing that he will lose Aaliya forever. He takes a leap of faith and they decide to take this time off from each other to figure out what they want to do.