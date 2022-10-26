1980

Breaker Morant

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Release Date

December 21st, 1980

Studio

Pact Productions

During the Boer War, three Australian lieutenants are on trial for shooting Boer prisoners. Though they acted under orders, they are being used as scapegoats by the General Staff, who hopes to distance themselves from the irregular practices of the war. The trial does not progress as smoothly as expected by the General Staff, as the defence puts up a strong fight in the courtroom.

Cast

Edward WoodwardLt. Harry \'Breaker\' Morant
Jack ThompsonMajor J.F. Thomas
John WatersCaptain Alfred Taylor
Bryan BrownLt. Peter Handcock
Terence DonovanCaptain Simon Hunt

