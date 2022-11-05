Breakfast for Two

After a night on the town, Jonathan Blair (Marshall) wakes to find that Texan Valentine Ransome (Stanwyck) has escorted him home. Valentine is attracted to Jonathan and sets out first to reform him, and his family's near bankrupt shipping company, and then to marry him. In her way is Jonathan's fiancée, actress Carol Wallace (Farrell).
|Herbert Marshall
|Jonathan Blair
|Glenda Farrell
|Carol Wallace
|Eric Blore
|Butch
|Donald Meek
|Justice of the Peace
|Etienne Girardot
|Mr. Meggs
|Frank M. Thomas
|Sam Ransome
