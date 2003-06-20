Breakfast with Hunter is a feature length documentary starring the infamous outlaw journalist Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Edited by director Wayne Ewing from cinema verite film and digital video that he shot over many years on the road with Dr. Thompson, Breakfast with Hunter follows several story lines in the trials (literally) and triumphs of this cultural icon who created his own genre of writing - Gonzo journalism.
|Matt Dillon
|Himself
|John Cusack
|Himself
|Benicio del Toro
|Himself
|Terry Gilliam
|Himself
|Hunter S. Thompson
|Himself
|Johnny Depp
|Himself
