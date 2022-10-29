Not Available

Breakfast With Jonny Wilkinson

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Greyhawks Rugby Club is under threat from land developers, and Dave's position as chairman is being challenged by an extremely loud Australian. The faithful few have gathered on the morning before the election to watch England in the Rugby World Cup Final and tensions are running high for more reasons than one Why does Jake, the first team prodigy, leave the room every time Jonny Wilkinson takes a kick?

Cast

Chris EnglandBill Exley
Nigel LindsayNigel Maitland
George MacKayJake Whittam

