Breaking Free introduces the subject of hydraulic fracturing in an easy-to-understand way with the goal of informing and educating the benefits of becoming energy independent in our lifetimes. The focus of the film is on the Shale Rock Revolution, and how hydraulic fracturing has affected the local, state and national communities at large. Its goal is to lower the temperature on the heated discussion about hydraulic fracturing which is being fueled by both sides of the issue.