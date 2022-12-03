Breaking Kayfabe with Jerome Young

Not Available

Kayfabe Commentaries "Breaking Kayfabe" series pulls no punches as we sit down with the man who made New Jack a moniker synonymous with danger, trouble, and controversy. But as this series promises to do, we climb inside Jerome Young and attempt to get to the bottom of what drove the character we came to know. Jerome's young years were filled with violence and as challenged a home life you can imagine, which carried over to adulthood. But the years in prison couldn't erase the memory of a school teacher he'd never forget. Yup, we even go there. No stone is left unturned. The shoot interview has matured. Breaking Kayfabe takes you inside Jerome Young for a journey unlike anything New Jack could EVER provide.