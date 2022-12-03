Breaking Kayfabe with Marty Jannetty

Not Available

Breaking Kayfabe returns to explore the life of another wrestling star whose life outside the ring was as captivating as his work inside it. We head inside the rock n’ roll lifestyle that seemed so wild and fun years ago. But now Sean probes that surface and we see what truly lies beneath all the fun we assume the superstars were having. Marty Jannetty lets us inside his world as a Rocker, and the struggles that followed. Marty’s troubled home life as a youth may have been a precursor to some activities that followed, from drugs, to arrests, to questionable practices with women. As Marty bares his soul in this hard-hitting series, we see his road to salvation and his born-again status. But can the soul of this addict and perpetual sinner truly be saved? Judge for yourself as we present another edition of the series that reminds us all…”they’re people.”