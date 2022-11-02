Not Available

A documentary on the legacy of China’s traditional kunqu opera, BREAKING THE WILLOW tells the story of two Chinese women of different dynasty and society, and their personal link to a bejeweled Phoenix Tierra. Cui, a woman of humble background dreams her husband to gain her the Phoenix Tierra but when the dream comes true, it turns out to be too late. Hsiao Yu, a beautiful songstress from a royal decent of the past dynasty, meets the First Scholar and falls in love. The day after their wedding, the husband is called for the frontier. The fallen Princess wears the Phoenix Tierra to bid him farewell with poets.