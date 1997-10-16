1997

Breaking Up

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 1997

Studio

Regency Enterprises

An aloof, struggling food photographer thinks he has found true love with a fiery grade-school teacher. At first, the relationship is all wine and roses, but as they realize they have little in common besides great sex, the romance wanes, and they struggle through a succession of break-ups and reunions as they try to work things out.

Cast

Russell CroweSteve
Salma HayekMonica
Abraham AlvarezMinister
Carlo CorazonGym Trainer (day dream sequence) (uncredited)
Marty GrangerSteve's date - kissing (uncredited)
Mary Ann SchmidtDream Scene Fitness Model

