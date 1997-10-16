Breaking Up

An aloof, struggling food photographer thinks he has found true love with a fiery grade-school teacher. At first, the relationship is all wine and roses, but as they realize they have little in common besides great sex, the romance wanes, and they struggle through a succession of break-ups and reunions as they try to work things out.
|Russell Crowe
|Steve
|Salma Hayek
|Monica
|Abraham Alvarez
|Minister
|Carlo Corazon
|Gym Trainer (day dream sequence) (uncredited)
|Marty Granger
|Steve's date - kissing (uncredited)
|Mary Ann Schmidt
|Dream Scene Fitness Model
