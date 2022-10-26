Breezy is a teen-aged hippy with a big heart. After taking a a ride with a man who only wants her for sex, Breezy manages to escape. She runs to hide on a secluded property where stands the home of a middle-aged divorced man, Frank Harmon. Frank reluctantly takes Breezy in only to fall unexpectedly in love with her.
|William Holden
|Frank Harmon
|Kay Lenz
|Edith Alice Breezerman ('Breezy')
|Roger C. Carmel
|Bob Henderson
|Marj Dusay
|Betty Tobin
|Jamie Smith-Jackson
|Marcy
|Norman Bartold
|Man in car
