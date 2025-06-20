2025

Bride Hard

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Simon West

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 20th, 2025

Studio

Balcony 9 Productions

Sam is a secret agent whose toughest mission to date is pleasing her bride-to-be best friend at a lavish destination wedding. When a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, Sam is thrown into a fight unlike any before — one where she can’t risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day. As she takes on the bad guys in a high-stakes battle disguised as a fairy-tale affair, she realizes the real threat might be closer than she thinks.

Cast

Rebel WilsonSam
Anna Camp
Anna Chlumsky
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Gigi Zumbado
Sherry Cola

