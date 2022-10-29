Not Available

Bridegroom

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mozark Productions

Bridegroom gives an intensely personal edge to the ongoing debate over the legal rights of same-sex couples. Interviews, photos and video footage all testify to the uncommon connection that drew together Shane and Tom. For six years they remained united despite extreme challenges from both family and society, until a tragic accident tears apart their dreams. Now one must fight to be recognized as his soulmate’s legitimate counterpart.

Cast

Shane Bitney CroneHimself
Cindy BitneyHerself
David CroneHimself
Lizzy MohlHerself
Judy CroneHerself
Pat ManaghanHerself

