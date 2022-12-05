Not Available

Sutton Foster takes over City Center—filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with her friends that celebrates their connections to the historic theater and reflects on the challenges facing all of us. Bring Me to Light reunites Foster with fellow Encores! cast members Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, City Center alum Kelli O’Hara, and Wren Rivera—Foster’s student at Ball University. Together, they enliven City Center with the hope of what lies ahead through performances of music theater favorites from Anyone Can Whistle, Camelot, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Violet, The Wild Party, and more. Accompanied by Music Director Michael Rafter (piano) and Matt Hinkley (guitar), Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as Creative Producer.