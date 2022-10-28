Not Available

The Kansas City Royals’ odyssey to the 2014 World Series ran parallel with the equally improbable journey of SungWoo Lee. A die-hard Royals fan who lived in Seoul, SungWoo had not only charmed the faithful in a visit to Kansas City in the summer of 2014, but he also seemed to spark the team to the run that took it to the postseason. This film takes us from Kansas City to South Korea and back again on the eve of the World Series as our filmmakers try to convince SungWoo’s bosses to let him come to the Fall Classic. It’s a tale of two cultures linked by social media, but more than that, #BringBackSungWoo is a moving tribute to a game that shrinks the world. As one of SungWoo’s Kansas City friends says, “He’s one of us with a different address.”