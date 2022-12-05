Not Available

Bringing a Poem to a Gunfight offers domestic dust, text, textile, and armour as objects that may hold data revealing how we view labor, matter, and identities entangled within domestic as well as public spaces. The personal complicate the body’s presence within shared spaces, exerting force on bodily mobility, safety and autonomy within public spaces. Bringing a Poem to a Gunfight puts forth the two parallel inquisitions and looks at dust and body concurrently within discourses on movement, visibility, and identity