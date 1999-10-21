Bringing Out the Dead

48 hours in the life of a burnt-out paramedic. Once called Father Frank for his efforts to rescue lives, Frank sees the ghosts of those he failed to save around every turn. He has tried everything he can to get fired, calling in sick, delaying taking calls where he might have to face one more victim he couldn't help, yet cannot quit the job on his own.
|Nicolas Cage
|Frank Pierce
|Patricia Arquette
|Mary Burke
|John Goodman
|Larry Verber
|Ving Rhames
|Marcus
|Tom Sizemore
|Tom Wolls
|Marc Anthony
|Noel
