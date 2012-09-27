2012

Bringing Up Bobby

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Bringing Up Bobby is the story of a European con-artist and her son Bobby, who find themselves in Oklahoma in an effort to escape her past and build a better future. Olive and Bobby blithely charm their way from one adventure to another until Olive's criminal past catches up with her. Consequently, she must make a choice: continue with a life of crime or leave the person she loves most in an effort to give Bobby a proper chance in life.

Cast

Spencer ListBobby
Bill PullmanKent
Rory CochraneWalt
Marcia CrossMary
Lauren AnallaDarlene
Milla JovovichOlive

View Full Cast >

Images