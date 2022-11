Not Available

In 1968, Horizonte Te Hapura, directed by Viktor Gjika, one of the pioneers of Albanian moviemaking, broke new ground. Its subject matter was contemporary, rather than being a historical piece or an action drama set among the partisans of World War II. In the story, a dockworker sees that a crane, a crucial piece of shipyard equipment, is being endangered by a violent storm, and despite considerable danger to himself works to save it. ~ Clarke Fountain, Rovi