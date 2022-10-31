Not Available

Broken Blade: Book One - The Time of Awakening

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lantis

In the continent of Cruzon, an impending war between the Kingdom of Krisna and the nation of Athens is brimming. The people of this land are able to use quartz for whatever purpose they desire. Yet one person, Rygart Arrow, is not. He is an "un-sorcerer," a person unable to use quartz. But this characteristic will enable him to pilot an ancient Golem, one strong enough to put up a fight against the invading army of Athens.

Cast

Yuichi NakamuraHodr
Chiwa SaitoSigyn Erster
Kenichi OgataGeneral True
Masashi SugawaraGeneral Baldr
Yuko KaidaLee
Minoru ShiraishiNair

View Full Cast >

Images