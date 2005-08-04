2005

Broken Flowers

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2005

Studio

Focus Features

As the devoutly single Don Johnston is dumped by his latest girlfriend, he receives an anonymous pink letter informing him that he has a son who may be looking for him. The situation causes Don to examine his relationships with women instead of moving on to the next one, and he embarks on a cross-country search for his old flames who might possess clues to the mystery at hand.

Cast

Bill MurrayDon Johnston
Julie DelpySherry
Sharon StoneLaura
Tilda SwintonPenny
Jessica LangeCarmen
Jeffrey WrightWinston

