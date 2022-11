Not Available

After being caught in the arms of her lover, Alessandra (Danielle James), artist Valentina (Mariela Santos) is given a devastating ultimatum: be heterosexual or be disowned. The trauma forces a duality in her, and her male ego, Valentin (Gustavo Camelot), emerges to take over. Spiraling out of control, her life is manipulated by seven bottles of wine made to celebrate her milestones. And in the magic of the seventh bottle, she finds redemption.